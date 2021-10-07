Bonnybridge: Man arrested after car crashes into Forth and Clyde Canal

A search operation was carried out after a car came off the road and plunged into a canal in Bonnybridge, near Falkirk, leading to the arrest of a 27-year-old male.

According to reports, emergency serviced were called to Seabegs Road, Bonnybridge, shortly after 9:30pm following reports a vehicle had entered the Forth and Clyde Canal.

After searching the canal, the car, a Mercedes A-class, was discovered to be empty.

Police conducted a search and traced the 27-year-old male driver. The man was taken to Forth Valley Royal Hospital to be checked over.

In a statement, a Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 9.40pm on Wednesday, 6 October, officers were called to a report of a road crash at Seabegs Road, near to its junction with Greenhill Road, where a Mercedes A-class car had come off the road and entered the canal.

“Emergency services attended and there was no one in the car. A search was carried out and the 27-year-old male driver was traced. He was taken to Forth Valley Royal Hospital to be checked over.

“A 27-year-old man has been arrested in connection with road traffic offences.”

