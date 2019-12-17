Bomb squad carry out controlled explosion after 'suspicious item' found in Holyrood Road

Have your say

Police have cordoned off part of the street.

A bomb disposal team has carried out a controlled explosion after a suspicious item was found in Holyrood Road this afternoon.

Police sealed off part of the road outside the Holyrood 9A pub, between St Mary's Street and a block of student accommodation.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "Police were called at 1;35pm on Tuesday, December 17th to a report of a suspicious item found in Holyrood Road, Edinburgh.

"Police are at the scene and a cordon is in place as a precaution and the EOD (Explosive Ordnance Disposal) are attending to examine the item."

Part of Holyrood Road has been closed off.

Pictures shared on social media show the Royal Logistic Corps Bomb Disposal team in attendance on Holyrood Road.

Police have been unable to provide any more details on what the item was.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service has also attended.

One local has reported that the suspect package may have been found in Gullan's Close, which runs adjacent to the Holyrood 9A pub.

A bomb disposal unit team has arrived. Pic: Leah Murray/Facebook.

Local buildings were evacuated due to the incident.

Among those asked to leave a neighbouring building was Kevin O'Sullivan, who reported that police have said there are potentially "two or three" items they are dealing with at the University of Edinburgh building on the road.

The number 6 Lothian bus service was diverted via the Canongate due to the road closure.

The council-run Edinburgh Travel News also tweeted that they are hearing the Canongate had been closed both ways, just at the roundabout outside of Parliament - but this has since reopened.

Neighbouring buildings have been evacuated. Pic: Kevin O'Sullivan.