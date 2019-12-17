Bomb squad called to examine 'suspicious item' found in Holyrood Road

Police have cordoned off part of the street.

A bomb disposal team have been dispatched to examine a suspicious item found in Holyrood Road this afternoon.

Part of Holyrood Road has been closed off.

Police have sealed off part of the road outside the Holyrood 9A pub, between St Mary's Street and a block of student accommodation.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "Police were called at 1;35pm on Tuesday, December 17th to a report of a suspicious item found in Holyrood Road, Edinburgh.

"Police are at the scene and a cordon is in place as a precaution and the EOD (Explosive Ordnance Disposal) are attending to examine the item."

It is understood the reported item was found on the street itself as opposed to inside a property.

The number 6 Lothian bus service has been diverted via the Canongate due to the road closure.

The council-run Edinburgh Travel News has also tweeted that they are hearing the Canongate is also closed both ways, just at the roundabout outside of Parliament.

It is not known where the bomb disposal unit are coming from so it could be a while until the cordon is lifted.