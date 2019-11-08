Bomb squad called to Aberdeen street for second time in one week

A bomb squad was called to a street in Abderdeen as part of an investigation into the recovery of a "number of unidentified items" from a property.

Officers carried out inquiries at a flat in Ferrier Crescent, but have confirmed there is no threat to the community.

The search is in connection with the discovery of items from a house in King Street last Saturday, when an explosive ordnance disposal van was seen on the street.

A 26-year-old man was arrested in connection with the incident.

Officers have since been liaising with specialist partner agencies since the alarm was raised.

Chief inspector Darren Bruce, area commander for Aberdeen City North, said: "Officers have been carrying out enquiries at a property in Ferrier Crescent, Aberdeen, following the discovery of chemicals from a property on King Street on Saturday, November 2.

"Public safety has been at the forefront of our response throughout this investigation and we have been closely coordinating with specialist partner agencies to minimise any risk and disruption to the public.

"There is not considered to be any threat to the community and I would like to thank local residents for their full cooperation and patience."