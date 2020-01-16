Body of woman pulled from River Don in Aberdeen

Police have recovered the body of a woman from the River Don in the Dyce area of Aberdeen.





Inspector Lee Jardine, from the North East Police Division, said: "Formal identification has yet to take place, however the family of missing woman Yvonne Cumming, 65, have been informed and our thoughts are with them at this difficult time."

Police Scotland issued CCTV footage and images of Yvonne Cumming yesterday after she was reported missing from her home in Brimmond View on Monday.



Officers believe Yvonne left her home address on foot around 9pm on Sunday.

She was last seen around 5.30am on Monday, walking near her home at Beech Manor in Bucksburn, with CCTV footage showing her walking towards Stoneywood Terrace.

The public was told it was 'extremely unusual' for Yvonne not to be in touch with her family and asked people to check outbuildings, sheds and gardens 'in case she has taken shelter'.

