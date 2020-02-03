Body of pensioner last seen in Fife has been found

Have your say

The body of a man who went missing after boarding a train in Fife has been found in Northumberland.

Robert Brown, 72, was last seen at Kirkcaldy railway station at around 10.15am on Thursday January 30 when he got on a Cross Country train after visiting family.

He was planning to travel to Newcastle and then on to his home in North Shields but never arrived.

It was thought he may have got off the train in Berwick-upon-Tweed.



A body was found in water by Dock Road in Tweedmouth at around 2pm on Sunday.

Police Scotland said the body has now been identified as that of Mr Brown.

A police spokesman said: "His family have been informed and our thoughts are with them.



"The matter is being managed by Northumbria Police."



Police in Northumbria said there is not believed to have been any "third party involvement."