A body that was recovered from water near to Glen Avenue, Larkhall on Sunday, 1 August, 2021 has been formally identified as missing man Jamie Waugh, aged 29. Police Scotland has said his family have been informed and there does not appear to be any suspicious circumstances surrounding his death.
A full report into the incident has been sent to the Procurator Fiscal.
