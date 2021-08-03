The body was found in the St Fergus Area of Aberdeenshire during searches.
Police Scotland stated that the family of Mark Russell, 45, reported missing from his home in Crimond, have been informed.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Formal identification has yet to take place and a report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal in due course.”
Read More
Mr Russell was last seen in Crimond on the afternoon of Saturday, July 24, and he has not been in contact with his family and friends for some time which police previously said was out of character for him.
He was reported missing to police on Wednesday, July 28.
He is described as white, 5ft 11ins tall, medium build with short, brown hair. Mark has a piercing to his left eyebrow and piercings on both his ears. He also has tattoos on both arms.