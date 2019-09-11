Body left overnight in ‘gas blast’ Fountainbridge flat as building is ruled unsafe to enter

Remains of the victim of the Fountainbridge gas blast have been left in the damaged building following fears that it was too dangerous to enter.

Concerns for the integrity of the infrastructure of the tenement saw the emergency services withdrawn and roads closed after fire fighters extinguished the flames on Tuesday night.

The scene of the fire shortly after the explosion.

Police Scotland confirmed a body had been found in the building but sources revealed they will have to rely on a ‘forensic process’ - possibly involving dental records - to make a formal identification.

Tollcross Primary School, which is adjacent to the affected block of flats, has also been closed until the end of the week due to safety concerns following the blast which happened at around 5pm on Tuesday.

Fountainbridge will remain closed between Ponton Street and Gardner’s Crescent until the building is confirmed safe.

Experts are undertaking an assessment of the property’s integrity and whether it is safe for the emergency services to return to the building.

Residents nearby are still unable to access their homes due to the safety concerns around the building, with the police working with council staff to offer alternative accommodation.

Chief Inspector Scott Richardson said: “Our thoughts at this time remain with the relatives of the person who has sadly passed away. The explosion and fire has caused significant damage to the building and Fountainbridge will remain closed for the foreseeable. I would ask that members of the public avoid the area, where possible.

“A joint investigation will be carried out in due course by police and the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service to determine the cause of the fire, which is not currently thought to be suspicious.”

City of Edinburgh Council said Tollcross Primary School will be closed for the rest of the week due to the school being located within the safety cordon.

A spokesman said: “The safety of the pupils, staff and the public using the school, nursery and community centre is paramount.”