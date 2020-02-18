Body found on Fife beach confirmed by police as Irene McArthur from Edinburgh

Have your say

Police confirmed the news on Tuesday morning.

The body of a woman found on a Fife beach at the weekend is that of Irene McArthur, who was from Edinburgh.

Police confirmed the body, which was discovered on Lower Largo Beach on Sunday, has now been formally identified as the 59-year-old, who had been reported missing on February 12th.

The police statement added: "The death is not being treated as suspicious and a report has been submitted to the Procurator Fiscal."