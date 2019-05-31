Body found in Gorebridge: Police appeal for information

Police Scotland is appealing for information from the public as part of an ongoing investigation into a death in Gorebridge.

Officers involved in the ongoing search activity for missing man, Tony Hutchison, discovered a body in the Jubilee Crescent area at around 7.10pm on Thursday (May 30).

Formal identification is yet to take place, but the 49-year-old’s family have been informed and are being kept fully updated on inquiries.

Tony was last seen leaving an address in Station Road around 7.45am on Thursday, May 23, and was reported missing the following day.

Detective Inspector Grant Durie of the Major Investigation Team (MIT) said: “At this time, a cause of death has not yet been established and we are currently treating the death as unexplained.

“We are working to formally identify the man, and ascertain the full circumstances of this, in order to provide answers to his family and the wider community.

“I’d encourage the local community to help us, wherever possible, and get in touch if they may have seen Tony, or captured him on any private CCTV, since the last confirmed sighting.

“Likewise, anyone who lives in the Arniston area and who may information relevant to our inquiries is urged to get in touch as soon as possible.”

Chief Inspector Arron Clinkscales, Area Commander for Midlothian, said: “A number of local resources have been involved in the search for Tony, supported by national teams including the dog unit and the police helicopter, which has sadly led to a body being discovered.

“We fully appreciate the concern this will cause to the community, and want to reassure the public that there will be an increase in patrols to the Gorebridge area.

“Local officers will be supporting our colleagues in the MIT throughout their inquiries, and anyone with information is welcome to speak to any officer.”

Information can be provided to Police Scotland via 101, quoting reference number 2762 of 24th May, or anonymously to the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.