Body discovered in fire-damaged Pets At Home store in Perth

Police have found a body inside a Perth shop badly damaged in a fire.

Emergency services - including 10 fire engines - were called out to the blaze at St Catherine’s Retail Park, Perth, around 2am on August 24.

Police are treating the fire as suspicious, and while carrying out their investigation said last week they had reason to believe a body may be in one of the burnt out shops.

The force confirmed the find on Sunday evening.

A total of 63 pets were evacuated from the Pets at Home store while dozens of firefighters tackled the blaze, which also affected B&M and a vacant outlet.

Perth and Kinross Local Area Commander Chief Inspector Ian Scott, said: “As communicated at the end of last week, our enquiries gave us reason to believe that there may be a person within the building.

“Our investigation into the fire has therefore been conducted with this possibility in mind.

“Formal identification of the body found has yet to take place, however, we believe that we know the identity of the individual, and specialist officers are providing support to their family at this time.

“The damage to the building is extensive and we are working closely with the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service and other partners to establish the full circumstances.”

He said police will maintain a presence at the scene until the investigation is complete, which he warned may take some time.

