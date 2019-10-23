Body discovered in Edinburgh New Town park confirmed as 15-year-old girl

POLICE are investigating after the body of a 15-year-old girl was found in a Capital park.

Officers cordoned off George V Park on the edge of the New Town early yesterday morning and are understood to be ­treating the death as not suspicious.

Police have confirmed the tragic discovery on Tuesday.

Post mortem tests are being carried out on the body of the girl, believed to be from Fife, to ascertain the cause of death.

Officers had yet to release the girl’s name while her family were being contacted.

The park is popular with dog walkers and includes a children’s play park.

Both entrances to the park at the foot of Scotland Street and from Eyre Place were sealed as police carried out investigations.

Several police cars were at the scene and an ambulance could be seen at the Eyre Place gate.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “About 7.40am on Tuesday, 22 October, 2019, the body of a female was found in the King George V Park, Eyre Place, Edinburgh.

“Inquiries into the circumstances surrounding the death are ongoing and the death is being treated as unexplained at this stage.

“A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.”

One resident said: “I live just next to the park, the pathway leading to it is closed off by the police.

“I only saw the police cordon at the entry to the park whilst walking past, I didn’t speak with the officer.”