Bo’ness man told wife and friend he would slit their throats

A belligerent host quickly turned on his guests and threatened to slit the throats of both a visitor and his own wife.

Stephen Score armed himself with a knife during a drink-fuelled episode which culminated in the 47-year-old spitting on police and trying to headbutt an officer.

Appearing in court last Thursday, Score, 21 Douglas Drive, Bo’ness, had admitted repeatedly shouting, swearing, uttering threats of violence, throwing items around and presenting a knife towards his wife at their home on November 24.

He’d also pled guilty to assaulting his spouse by repeatedly striking her on the head to her injury and spitting on the face of PC Christopher Hemm and trying to headbutt him. Score also spat at PC Rhianna Christie.

The incident kicked off while Score was watching a football match he’d placed a bet on. The court was told friends who’d stopped by detected from the atmosphere they’d visited at the wrong time.

The procurator fiscal depute said: “The female asked her husband if he could leave because it appeared the accused was going to have a go at him.

“As he left, the accused began shouting and swearing at him. At that point the female made sure Mrs Score was okay but the accused continued. Comments were directed at the visitor, calling her a slut and stating ‘I’m going to slit your throat’. Mrs Score told the accused not to threaten the visitor, at which point he stated ‘I’ll slit your throat too’.”

Score then slapped and punched his wife and threatened her with a knife, vowing to “kill” her. She sought refuge in a bathroom and contacted her father-in-law who phoned police, who were also assaulted upon their arrival.

His defence solicitor said Score “accepts full responsibility” and has a cognitive brain injury which affects his mental health. The court heard his wife wishes to reconcile.

The case was continued until February 6 for a restriction of liberty order assessment at Score’s dad’s home. He must not enter his own home.