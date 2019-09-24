Bo’ness man made offensive religious remarks

A Bo’ness man who behaved in an abusive offensive manner on two separate occasions had his sentence deferred at Falkirk Sheriff Court.

Steven Glen (28) of 6 Hadrian Way, admitted that on August 12 at Muirepark Court, Bo’ness he shouted, swore and uttered offensive remarks aggravated by religious prejudice.

You may also be interested in:

Falkirk pub High Spirits has new owners

Man’s aggressive actions in Carron Lidl store

70-year-old found seriously injured on road between Banknock and Denny

He also pled guilty to shouting, swearing and uttering an offensive comment in Linlithgow Road, Bo’ness on August 30.

Sheriff Derek Livingston said Glen had received ‘positive reports’ and deferred sentence until December 19 for good behaviour.