Bo’ness man jailed following stealing spree at home and shops

A thief has been jailed after going on a stealing spree in Bo’ness.

Forbes Johnston (34), Flat 2-5 Matthew Steele Court, Bo’ness, appeared in court last week after pleading guilty to taking a haul of items, including cosmetics, a bus pass, two purses, a Post Office card, a wallet and a quantity of electrical goods from a house in Livingstone Drive on May 10 this year. He also stole a mobile from Farmfoods in East Pier Street, two electric toothbrushes from Tesco in Links Road and a quantity of alcohol from McColl’s, Dean Road.

Defence solicitor Gordon Addison said: “He very much regrets what happened.”

Johnston was imprisoned for four months, backdated to May 25.