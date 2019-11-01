Bilston man killed on city bypass: Man due in court today

A man has been charged and is due to appear in court today in connection with road traffic offences after a body of a man was found on the A720 Edinburgh City Bypass earlier this year.

Craig Bruce (37) from Bilston, was found fatally injured on the central reservation of the A720 between the Sheriffhall Roundabout and the Gilmerton Junction at around 8.20am on Thursday, January 12, 2019.

A 48-year-old man is due to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court today (Friday).

Sergeant Ross Drummond from Police Scotland’s Road Policing Unit said: “Since the discovery of Mr Bruce’s body on the A720, officers have conducted a thorough investigation which has resulted in a man being charged in connection with road traffic offences.

“I would like to thank the public and road users who contacted officers following our earlier appeals for information, and our thoughts continue to be with the family and friends of Mr Bruce at this time.”