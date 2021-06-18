Billy Gilmour: Nicola Sturgeon wishes 20-year-old Chelsea star from Ayrshire good luck ahead of his Scotland first start v England at Wembley

Ahead of the Scotland Vs England Euro match, the First Minister has wished the 20-year-old Billy Gilmour the best of luck in his first start.

By Hannah Brown
Friday, 18th June 2021, 7:25 pm
Billy Gilmour ahead of Euro 2020 match between England and Scotland at Wembley Stadium, on June 18, 2021, in London, England. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)
In a tweet, Nicola Sturgeon addressed the player’s Ayrshire roots as she wished him good luck.

Ms Sturgeon said: “Good luck to Ayrshire boy @billygilmourrr”

It comes as the Scotland national team player makes his international first start in Friday’s Euro 2020 match of Scotland against England at Wembley Stadium.

He is the youngest player to play for Scotland at a major finals.

