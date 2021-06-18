Billy Gilmour ahead of Euro 2020 match between England and Scotland at Wembley Stadium, on June 18, 2021, in London, England. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

In a tweet, Nicola Sturgeon addressed the player’s Ayrshire roots as she wished him good luck.

Ms Sturgeon said: “Good luck to Ayrshire boy @billygilmourrr”

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It comes as the Scotland national team player makes his international first start in Friday’s Euro 2020 match of Scotland against England at Wembley Stadium.

He is the youngest player to play for Scotland at a major finals.

A message from the Editor:Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.