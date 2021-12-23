The popularity of podcasts refused to cease in 2021, as listeners continued to sink their teeth into their favourite podcast genres and most loved hosts.

And when it comes to true crime podcasts, an 81 per cent increase in demand means some of the newest, and best, podcasts in the world are focused on true crime tales from around the globe.

However, with such a strong list of true crime podcasts now available via various podcast platforms, you’d be forgiven for feeling overwhelmed with choice.

With fans of the genre desperate to know more about specific crimes, cults, conspiracies and cold cases, podcasts often offer an insight unable to be found elsewhere.

However, finding a series that is destined to keep you listening to episodes you didn’t even know you wanted to listen to can be taxing.

So, if you’re a true crime fan, MrQ saved you the hassle of finding that perfect pod by seeing which true crime podcasts are have been listened to most in 2021.

1. Casefile Casefile True Crime podcast is the number one podcast on true crime in 2021 and is said to be "engaging, well-researched" and "isn't exploitative." The podcast offers extensive insight into several cases, while also dealing with sensitive subjects very well.

2. The Drop Out Supremely popular in 2021, the Drop Out Podcast is hosted by Rebecca Jarvis as she follows the story of Elizabeth Holmes and Theranos, a medical technology company, and how she became the world's youngest female self-made billionaire...and lost it all.

3. Power: Hugh Hefner Who was Hugh Hefner? 'Power' speaks to those closest to the Playboy founder's inner circle and tell us how Playboy changed their lives, for better and for worse.

4. Crime Junkie Hosted by Ashley Flowers and Brit Prawat, Crime Junkie where the team bring you in-depth crime stories they've been obsessing over each Monday. Sold out live shows and is has been one of the top true crime podcasts since it's inception in 2017 show how popular this podcast is.