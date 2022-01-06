Is true crime your thing? Looking for your new favourite series?

With such a strong list of true crime podcasts now available via various podcast platforms, you’d be forgiven for feeling overwhelmed with choice.

Cults, conspiracies, cold cases and all in between, the popularity of true crime has certainly risen in the last five years. For fans of the genre desperate to know more about specific crimes, podcasts often offer an insight unable to be found elsewhere.

However, finding a series that is destined to keep you listening to episodes you didn’t even know you wanted to listen to can be taxing.

So, if you’re a true crime fan, we saved you the hassle of finding that perfect pod by seeing which true crime podcasts are most highly rated on Apple podcasts.

This list is in no order and could change weekly according to Apple Podcasts.

1. Over My Dead Body Over My Dead Body is an anthology series about people who are pushed beyond their limits and do unspeakable things and is currently ranking as number one for true crime podcasts in the UK. Photo: Over My Dead Body podcast Photo Sales

2. Bad Women: The Ripper Retold Bad Women: The Ripper Retold sees historian Hallie Rubenhold uncover new facts about the victims of serial killer Jack the Ripper. Each episode revealing the appalling treatment they faced as women in the 1880s, and completely overturning the accepted Ripper story. Photo: Bad Women podcast Photo Sales

3. Casefile True Crime podcast Casefile True Crime podcast is said to be "engaging, well-researched" and "isn't exploitative." The podcast offers extensive insight into several cases, while also dealing with sensitive subjects very well. Photo: Casefile podcast Photo Sales

4. The Drop Out The Drop Out Podcast sees Rebecca Jarvis follow the story of Elizabeth Holmes and Theranos, a medical technology company, and how she became the world's youngest female self-made billionaire...and lost it all. Photo: The Drop Out Podcast Photo Sales