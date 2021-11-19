Which true crime podcast will be your next listen? Photo credit: Getty Images/Canva Pro

Best true crime podcasts: 10 of the best serial killer podcast, according to Apple Podcasts

True crime podcasts have become one of the most popular genres in the podcasting world, with focus on notorious evil criminals at the top of the list.

By Graham Falk
Friday, 19th November 2021, 3:19 pm

We all have our favourite podcast genre, but it can’t be denied that true crime is one of the most popular and prominent.

A large amount of true crime podcasts focus on notorious serial killers now available on Apple Podcasts and, if you are searching for that type of podcast, you’d be forgiven for feeling overwhelmed with choice.

Ted Bundy, Edmund Kemper and The Green River Killer have all been examined at length, with the popularity of true crime rising considerably in the past half a decade. For fans of the genre desperate to know more about specific crimes, podcasts often offer an insight unable to be found elsewhere.

However, finding a series that is destined to keep you listening to episodes you didn’t even know you wanted to listen to can be taxing.

So, if you’re a true crime fan, we saved you the hassle of finding the most popular pods which focus on some of the world’s most evil people by seeing which true crime podcasts are most highly rated on Apple podcasts.

10 of the best true crime podcasts on Apple Podcasts

1. My Favorite Murder with Karen Kilgariff and Georgia Hardstark

Released in 2016, My Favorite Murder with Karen Kilgariff and Georgia Hardstark is a hit true crime comedy podcast which has seen the duo break listening records and jet off on world tours. A must listen.

2. Strangeland - A True Crime podcast

Strangeland - A True Crime Podcast goes in deep on an array of infamous serial killers. Ended in 2019, but still well worth a listen to find out more about the world's worst criminals.

3. Murder Mystery and Makeup

Bailey Sarian, a professional makeup artist and true crime aficionado, covers everything from cannibals to cover-ups with a focus on the evil minds such as Jeffrey Dahmer and Charles Manson.

4. They Walk Among Us - UK True Crime

An award winning podcast, They Walk Among Us covers a broad range of cases from the sinister to the surreal.

