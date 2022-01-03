The streaming service has long been known as the place to be if you’re looking for the latest and best in new true crime documentaries with the platform packed full of true crime content which looks at a range of criminal activity, and the shocking stories that surround it.

But with so much choice, how do you know where to start? Well, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered.

Here is a list of highly rated true crime shows available on Netflix that are sure will keep you occupied in the opening throws of the new year.

1. My Lover My Killer Featuring real-life cases of people murdered by their own partners, My Lover My Killer is new to Netflix and has already proven popular.

2. Crime Scene: The Times Square Killer Only released on Netflix last week, The Times Square Killer tells the story of fear in 1970s NYC, as the "Torso Killer" preys on women to fulfill his grotesque fantasies while eluding police.

3. The Raincoat Killer: Chasing a Predator in Korea The Raincoat Killer: Chasing a Predator in Korea was released last year to critical acclaim with the series focusing on the investigation into a South Korean serial killer who bludgeoned his victims to death with a hammer during the 2000s.

4. Turning Point: 9/11 and the War on Terror Turning Point: 9/11 and the War on Terror- New York City is an unflinching series that documents the 9/11 terrorist attacks, all the way from Al Qaeda's roots in the 1980s to America's response to the attack - both internationally, and abroad.