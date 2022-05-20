Here are 15 of the most popular podcasts in 2022. Credit: Getty Images/Canva Pro

Best Spotify podcasts: 15 of the most popular true crime series on Spotify Podcasts 2022

These are the 15 most highly rated podcasts on Spotify.

By Graham Falk
Friday, 20th May 2022, 10:11 am

The want for more true crime content across the globe has grown immeasurably over the last decade.

So as the popularity of podcasts continues to boom, the want for detailed, in-depth true crime podcasts has risen considerably too.

Though with such a strong list of true crime podcasts now available via Spotify, you’d be forgiven feeling overwhelmed with choice.

Cults, conspiracies, cold cases and all in between, true crime can delve from fascinating to heartbreaking in a moment, and for fans of the genre desperate to know more about specific crimes, podcasts offer an invaluable insight often unable be found elsewhere.

Thank fully, if you’re a true crime fan, we saved you the hassle of finding the pod which is most highly rated by popular streaming service Spotify.

1. The Drop Out Podcast

The Drop Out Podcast sees Rebecca Jarvis tell the story of Elizabeth Holmes and Theranos - a medical technology company - nd how she became the world's youngest female self-made billionaire, then lost the entire fortune.

Photo: The Drop Out Podcast

2. Unsolved Murders: True Crime Stories

Unsolved Murders: True Crime Stories is a podcast drama "with a modern twist on old time radio that delves into the mystery of true cold cases and unsolved."

Photo: Parcast/Spotify

3. Strangeland

Four star rated Strangeland Podcast is a new series from audiochuck that reexamines cases in immigrant neighborhoods.

Photo: Audiochuck

4. Murder, Mystery and Makeup

Bailey Sarian, a professional makeup artist and true crime fanatic, covers everything from cannibals and cover-ups with a episodes on the evil minds such as Charles Manson.

Photo: Audioboom Studios

