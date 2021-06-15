The incident happened around 11am on Monday on the A736, Glasgow Road, just south of its junction with Hurlet Road.

A 60-year-old woman, the pedestrian, was taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital with serious injuries.

A 33-year-old man, the driver of one of the cars, also sustained serious injuries and was taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital.

The second driver, a 54-year old man, was taken to the Royal Alexandra Hospital, Paisley, with serious injuries.

Sergeant David Bulloch said: “This was a serious crash and we’ working to establish the full circumstances.

“I would ask anyone who may have dash-cam footage of a white Vauxhall that can help with our investigation to get in touch. I would also ask anyone with private CCTV to contact us.”

Anyone with information should call 101, quoting incident number 1176 of Monday, 14 June, 2021.

Police are appealing for information after three people were seriously injured in a crash.

