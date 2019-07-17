Banned Grangemouth driver led police on chase through town

A man has had more time added to his driving ban after leading police on a car chase.

Stephen Marshall (42), 64 Kingseat Avenue, Grangemouth, admitted driving at excessive speed on the opposite side of the carriageway in Bowhouse Road and other roads nearby on June 12, 2018 while banned.

He also pled guilty to being in possession of Class A diamorphine and diazepam, class C, at his home on February 2, 2017.

His defence solicitor told the court Marshall had been on the “right side of the law” for five years.

He was fined £600 and disqualified for a further year.

Marshall was also ordered to attend drugs counselling for six months.