Baby boy died after falling from block of flats

A baby has died after falling from a height in a north London road.



The Metropolitan Police confirmed the boy, aged around 18 months, was found in critical condition in High Road, Tottenham, at around 11am on Thursday.

The London Ambulance Service, London Fire Brigade and Air Ambulance attended and the boy was taken to a north London hospital, but was pronounced dead shortly after arrival.

The Metropolitan Police have launched an investigation and are treating the death as unexplained.

A cordon remains in place at the scene and no arrests have been made.