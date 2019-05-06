Axe-wielding teen robbed Grangemouth shop after friend promised him new scarf

A boozed up teenager pulled an axe on a shop worker and stole a stash of alcohol after being egged on by a friend.

David Gracie (18) burst into the Bowhouse Mini Market in Grangemouth holding the weapon with the intention of making off with cash, having been promised a new scarf by a mate should he successfully “rob a store”.

David Gracie robbed the Bowhouse Mini Market while armed with an axe. Picture: Michael Gillen

Appearing from custody at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Gracie, whose address was given as HMYOI Polmont, had pled guilty to assaulting the staff member on January 17 and brandishing an axe while his face was masked, as well as repeatedly demanding money, striking a till with the axe and demanding and stealing alcohol. He committed the offences when he was 17 and on bail.

Gracie was seen by two bystanders going into the shop wearing a black jacket with the hood up and red trainers. He soon left but was later spotted returning with an axe, a bag and a scarf pulled over his face.

Procurator fiscal depute Ashley Smith said: “He was shouting, ‘Give me what’s in the till now!’

“The witness said there was nothing in the till. The accused then struck the top of the till and handed the witness the bag and said to fill it with drinks.”

The court heard Gracie made off with a haul which included a litre of vodka and a 70cl bottle of Jack Daniels. He was then seen disposing the axe in a nearby garden.

Police were confidentially informed of an axe discovery and that Gracie was the culprit. A subsequent search of his address found clothing matching his description.

His defence solicitor told Sheriff Christopher Shead that Gracie has had problems with drugs and alcohol and had been drinking to give him “Dutch courage” to carry out the robbery.

Sheriff Shead told Gracie, who is currently serving a custodial sentence, that jail was the “only appropriate disposal”. He was sentenced to 28 months detention, backdated to January 21, and will be subject to a supervised release order for a year.