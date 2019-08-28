Attempted murder inquiry after Scottish man struck by van in deliberate attack

An attempted murder investigation is under way after a man was deliberately struck by a van in Greenock.

Detectives are appealing for information following the incident which took place around 5.55pm on Tuesday in the town's Murdieston Street.

The man is believed to have been deliberately targeted. Picture: JPIMedia

A 28-year-old man was standing in the street when a white van raced towards him. The van struck the man and collided with a wall before making off in the direction of Murdieston Street with its junction at Dempster Street.

Police and ambulance attended and the injured man was taken by ambulance to Inverclyde Royal Hospital where he is being treated for his injuries. Hospital staff describe his condition as stable.

Detective Sergeant Neil Martin of Greenock Police Office said: “Our inquiries are at an early stage into this attempted murder and we are working to gather more information on the circumstances surrounding this incident, however we believe that the injured man was the intended target. Detectives are carrying out enquiries in the local area and gathering CCTV footage to find out more information.

“I would ask any witnesses, or anyone with information that may assist our investigation to telephone Police Scotland through 101 quoting reference number 3117 of 27th August. Alternatively Crimestoppers can be contacted on 0800 555 111, where anonymity can be maintained.”

