Ryan Quinn, 27, appeared at Glasgow Sheriff Court, charged in connection with an alleged attempted murder at Dawsholm Road in Glasgow on September 11.

He was also accused of assault with danger to life and attempting to defeat the ends of justice.

He made no plea and was remanded in custody ahead of a further court appearance.

