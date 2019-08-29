Attempted break-in at Grangemouth pharmacy being investigated by police

Lindsay Gilmour Pharmacy, Grangemouth
Police were alerted to an attempted break-in in Grangemouth.

A would-be burglar removed a window grill before breaking the window’s glass at Lindsay Gilmour Pharmacy in Central Avenue overnight between last Thursday and Friday.

No entry was gained.