Attempted break-in at Grangemouth pharmacy being investigated by police Lindsay Gilmour Pharmacy, Grangemouth

Police were alerted to an attempted break-in in Grangemouth. A would-be burglar removed a window grill before breaking the window's glass at Lindsay Gilmour Pharmacy in Central Avenue overnight between last Thursday and Friday. No entry was gained.