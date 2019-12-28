Attempted ATM robbery at Portobello Aldi sees machine pulled through wall

Pictures have emerged showing an ATM pulled through the wall of a supermarket on Portobello High Street following an attempted ram raid.

The photographs, which have been posted on Twitter, show damage to the side of the Aldi store, with the ATM lying on the ground close by.

The incident is reported by police to have occurred in the early hours of Saturday morning after a pick-up truck was used in an attempt to steal an ATM from the premises causing damage to the side of the building.

Police were pictured in attendance at the scene, with Chief Inspector Alan Carson from Edinburgh Police Division stating: "Damage has been caused to the building but no property is believed to have been stolen.

"The vehicle used is described as a red or orange Ford Ranger which had three people inside, all dressed in dark clothing. The vehicle was last seen heading towards the Leith area.

"Anyone with information to assist officers investigating the incident should call Police Scotland on 101 and quote incident number 0376 of 28 December. Alternatively a report can be made anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."

Posting on Facebook, one person wrote that they'd driven by the store earlier this morning and spotted that the ATM had been pulled from the wall but that it didn't look like whoever had been involved had "got to the cash".

Aldi have confirmed that the store will be closed for the day as an investigation into the incident and assessment of the damage ensues.