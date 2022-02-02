The machine, which was located outside a store on Carfin Road, was damaged and broken into at around 11.30pm on Monday, January 31.

Enquiries are ongoing to establish the amount of cash stolen, but police have estimated it to be a six figure sum.

Police are appealing to anyone who witnessed the incident. They are also asking for anyone with dashcam or CCTV footage of the area to contact them.

Detective Inspector Laura Sands said: “Our enquiries into the incident are ongoing and I would urge anyone who may have seen or heard any suspicious activity to get in touch.

“We would also be keen to speak to anyone who may have dashcam or private CCTV from the area around that time.

“Anyone who can help is asked to call 101, quoting incident 3906 of Monday, 31 January, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."

