ATM in Motherwell robbed of an estimated six figure sum of money

Robbers stole an estimated six figure sum of cash from a cash machine in Motherwell.

By Anna Bryan
Wednesday, 2nd February 2022, 7:38 pm

The machine, which was located outside a store on Carfin Road, was damaged and broken into at around 11.30pm on Monday, January 31.

Enquiries are ongoing to establish the amount of cash stolen, but police have estimated it to be a six figure sum.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Read More

Read More
Otter pup died from injuries after being trapped in an illegal snare in Kilsyth

Police are appealing to anyone who witnessed the incident. They are also asking for anyone with dashcam or CCTV footage of the area to contact them.

Detective Inspector Laura Sands said: “Our enquiries into the incident are ongoing and I would urge anyone who may have seen or heard any suspicious activity to get in touch.

“We would also be keen to speak to anyone who may have dashcam or private CCTV from the area around that time.

“Anyone who can help is asked to call 101, quoting incident 3906 of Monday, 31 January, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."

An cash machine in Motherwell was robbed of a significant sum of money on Monday.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.

If you haven't already, please consider supporting our trusted, fact-checked journalism by taking out a digital subscription.