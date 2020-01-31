Arrest made following Cumbernauld shooting

Have your say

A 23-year-old man has been arrested following a shooting incident in Carrickstone last week.

A gang carrying a firearm and a bladed weapon chased a 27-year-old man through a housing estate during the targeted attack.

Four men dressed in dark clothing, who may have been wearing balaclavas, drove into Brunswick Gardens in a silver Ford Focus at around 6.55pm on Thursday January 23.

Their target - named locally as Marc McDermott – had just parked a 4x4 when he was set upon.

Three men got out of the car, and gave chase before shooting him in the back and bottom.

He was taken to Glasgow Royal Infirmary with serious, but not life-threatening, injuries to his back and has since been released from hospital.

A 52-year-old dog walker was shot in the hand, while her pet, a white Maltichon called Henry, lost its life.

Police confirmed a 23-year-old was subsequently arrested and has since been released “pending further inquiries”.

Officers have been conducting CCTV and house-to-house inquiries and patrols have been increased in the area.

Last night (Wednesday) detectives and uniformed officers carried out a ‘revisit’ of the area.

They spoke to passers-by and drivers in two locations connected to the incident, Brunswick Gardens itself, and Fannyside Mill where a silver Ford Focus (partial reg 67 ZKZ) was found burnt out about an hour after the incident.

Officers investigating the incident are using the Major Incident Public Portal (MIPP), a website that allows people to send information, reports, images and video footage directly to the major incident teams based at the Scottish Crime Campus.

It is the first time the MIPP has been used by Police Scotland since its official launch on January 6 this year.

Det Ch Insp Gillian Grant said: “This was completely reckless and the fact this happened in a residential street shows the suspects had a complete disregard for the safety of the public.

“I would appeal to the public to contact us with any relevant information about this attack because this behaviour cannot be allowed to happen in our communities.”

Anyone with information should contact the police via 101 or alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

To access the online portal visit https://mipp.police.uk/operation/SCOT19S01-PO1.