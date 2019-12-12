Arrest made following bomb scare at Motherwell polling station

Have your say

Police have confirmed they have arrested a man following an incident in Motherwell this morning.

Officers were called to the town's Glen Tower flats at around 1am - where the community room is a designated polling station - over reports of a suspicious device.

Glen Tower in Motherwell. Picture: GoogleMaps

The building was evacuated as a precaution while bomb squad officers investigated the item.

Shortly after 11.30am, Chief Inspector Mark Leonard said: “Police in Motherwell have arrested a 48-year-old man in connection with a suspicious device found on the ground floor of Glen Tower flats, Motherwell around 1am on Thursday, 12 December, 2019.

“Enquiries are ongoing.”