Police arrested a 35-year-old man in connection with the incident.

The incident took place in Markinch in the early hours of this morning.

Officers remained on the scene this morning following the incident.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Officers were called to a report of a man struck by a car on Balbirnie Street in Markinch shortly after 12.35am on Wednesday, 13 October.

“The 38-year-old was taken to Ninewells Hospital in Dundee for treatment to serious injuries.