Arrest made after man struck by car in Markinch, Fife

An arrest has been made after a 38-year-old man was hit by a car in Fife.

By Anna Bryan
Wednesday, 13th October 2021, 9:43 am
Police arrested a 35-year-old man in connection with the incident.

The incident took place in Markinch in the early hours of this morning.

Officers remained on the scene this morning following the incident.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Officers were called to a report of a man struck by a car on Balbirnie Street in Markinch shortly after 12.35am on Wednesday, 13 October.

“The 38-year-old was taken to Ninewells Hospital in Dundee for treatment to serious injuries.

“A 35-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident and enquiries are ongoing.”