Arrest made after man, 37, stabbed to death near Dumbiedykes

A man has died after being stabbed in Edinburgh.

Police and paramedics were called to Viewcraig Gardens, near Dumbiedykes, at around 4pm on Monday.

A 37-year-old man was found seriously injured and taken to hospital, where he later died.

A 52-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the death.

In a statement, a Police Scotland spokesman said: "Police in Edinburgh are investigating following the death of a 37-year-old man on Monday 17th June.

"Officers were called to Viewcraig ‎Gardens at around 4pm following a report of a disturbance and the male was found with serious injuries.

"He was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh where he later passed away.

"A 52-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the death, which is being treated as suspicious.

"Inquiries are ongoing and anyone with information that can assist police with their investigation is asked to come forward immediately."