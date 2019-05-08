Arrest following armed robbery at Scottish post office

Police in the Borders have arrested a 21-year-old man in connection with an armed robbery in Galashiels.

The attack took place at around 3.15pm on Wednesday, May 1 at the Gala Park Post Office, on Balmoral Place.

No one was injured in the attack and inquiries are still underway.

Five police vehicles were seen after the incident in community woodland near Galashiels Academy.

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “Police in the Borders have arrested a 21-year-old man in connection with a robbery at a premises on Balmoral Place in Galashiels.

“Inquiries remain ongoing.”

