At around 11.30am on Monday, January 10, officers implemented a warrant at Sumburgh Airport. They recovered a quantity of Class A drugs with an estimated total street value of over £50,000.

A 24-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with the recovery. He is due to appear at Lerwick Sheriff Court today (Tuesday, January 11).

Detective Inspector Andrew Bilton, of Fort William CID, said: “Drug misuse brings nothing but misery to our communities and I want to reassure the public that we will continue to use every tool and tactic at our disposal to remove these illegal substances from our streets.

“Our work often relies on the support of the public, so if you have any information or concerns about drug misuse, do not hesitate to contact Police Scotland on 101 or report this anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”

Sumburgh Airport in Shetland. Picture: TSPL