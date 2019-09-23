Armed robbers seized thousands of pounds of Scottish jewellery in shop raid

Police are investigating after a gang of armed robbers stormed a Scottish jewellers and made off with thousands of pounds of valuables.

Around 10.50am this morning, four people entered Walker jewellers in Dundee's Union Street, threatened staff with weapons and stole a quantity of jewellery worth a 'five-figure sum'. The suspects escaped a white Ford Kuga getaway vehicle.

A 60 year-old man who was a customer in the shop was injured during the incident. He was taken to Ninewells Hospital and treated for a head injury, then released.

The four members of staff within the shop were uninjured but 'badly shaken' by robbery.

Detectives say one of the suspects was dropped off in Union Street shortly before the robbery. He is described as being in his 20s to 30s and had dark-coloured hair.

He was wearing a white shirt with black trousers and a navy hooded top with a red band across the chest. He walked into the shop and was then joined by another three suspects who were wearing dark-coloured clothing and had their faces covered.

Detective Inspector Gavin McKinlay of Dundee Police Station said: “Extensive police inquiries are ongoing into this incident. Officers have been studying CCTV in and around the city centre, and carrying out inquiries in the local area to gather more information on this robbery and to trace the suspects and the two vehicles involved.

“The white Ford Kuga involved in this robbery has the registration number MJ62 DLK, and it was seen in the Union Street area before the robbery took place. It was last seen after the robbery driving at speed in Shore Terrace. It may have been abandoned locally, so anyone with information on its whereabouts is asked to come forward to officers.

“I believe that the suspects then changed vehicles to a black new-style Seat Leon Cupra bearing the registration number MD19 CVV. This is not the vehicle’s original number plates, but we are working to establish where this car then headed to. Anyone with information on the Seat vehicle is urged to contact us.

“Anyone with information regarding this crime and these two vehicles, or who was driving in the Union Street and Shore Terrace areas around the time of the robbery is asked to contact detectives as they may have unwittingly witnessed something vital to this inquiry. We would also ask anyone driving who has dash-cam footage to come forward too.

Information should be passed to Dundee Police Station on 101 quoting reference number 1119 of 23rd September. Alternatively Crimestoppers can be contacted on 0800 555 111, where anonymity can be maintained.