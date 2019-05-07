Armed robber threatens East Dunbartonshire post office employee with gun

A post office employee at Bearsden was held up by a robber brandishing a handgun yesterday afternoon.

Around 2.15pm on Monday May 6, the 47-year-old man was outside closing up the Stonedyke Post Office on Spey Road when a man approached him on a dark coloured mountain bike and entered the premises with him.

The man then threatened him with a handgun and made off with a five-figure sum of money, which he put in a black JD Sports branded drawstring bag. He then made off on the mountain bike, heading south on Spey Road.

Police are appealing for information.

The suspect is described as white, around 5ft 7- 5ft 9 and in his late 40s, early 50s. He was wearing blue overall style trousers, a dark blue oil skin jacket with a hood, a navy tammy hat, black gloves and a silver/white neckerchief. He also had on grey trainers with a white sole.

Detective Sergeant Colin Kilgour, Community Investigation Unit, said: “Although not physically injured, the man, who was simply closing up after a shift at work, has been left shaken by this incident.

“Our officers are carrying out a number of enquiries, including checking through CCTV, in efforts to trace the person responsible.

“We would ask anyone who thinks they have any information regarding this incident to come forward. Think back, did you see anyone on a mountain bike in the area yesterday afternoon? Were you driving in the area? You could have dash-cam footage that could help us.

“The suspect was wearing quite distinctive clothing – do you remember seeing anyone matching his description? We urge you to get in contact.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Police via 101, quoting incident number 1981 of Monday 6 May 2019. Alternatively you can contact CRIMESTOPPERS on 0800 555 111 where information can be given in confidence.