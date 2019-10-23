Armed police deployed to house in Fife amid reports of 'hostage situation'

Armed police officers have been deployed to a home in Fife amid reports of a 'hostage situation;.
A number of police cars were sent to a house in Kirkland Gardens, Ballingry at around 4.30am on Wednesday.
Social media images show a number of officers around the property which has been taped off.
One poster on Benarty Matters Facebook page said: "Just drove past there to drop daughter off at Dunmore Nursery and two more police fans just showed up."
A spokesperson for the Police Scotland said: "Police Scotland is currently in attendance at Kirkland Gardens in Ballingry following a disturbance.
"The incident is contained and there no risk to the wider public. Residents are thanked for their patience and understanding while the incident is ongoing."
It is understood a man inside is refusing to come out.
Eye-witnesses told The Courier police were trying to coax a man from the property.
Neighbours have been told by officers to stay inside.