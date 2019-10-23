Armed police deployed to house in Fife amid reports of 'hostage situation'

Have your say

Armed police officers have been deployed to a home in Fife amid reports of a 'hostage situation;.

A number of police cars were sent to a house in Kirkland Gardens, Ballingry at around 4.30am on Wednesday.

Social media images show a number of officers around the property which has been taped off.

One poster on Benarty Matters Facebook page said: "Just drove past there to drop daughter off at Dunmore Nursery and two more police fans just showed up."

A spokesperson for the Police Scotland said: "Police Scotland is currently in attendance at Kirkland Gardens in Ballingry following a disturbance.

"The incident is contained and there no risk to the wider public. Residents are thanked for their patience and understanding while the incident is ongoing."

Officers attended the scene at Kirkland Gardens, Ballingry. Picture: Google

It is understood a man inside is refusing to come out.

Eye-witnesses told The Courier police were trying to coax a man from the property.

Neighbours have been told by officers to stay inside.