Armed police arrest three men on Edinburgh's Lochend Road in over 'firearm offences'

Armed officers swooped in to arrest the three men on Lochend Road on Friday evening.

Police arrested three men on Edinburgh's Lochend Road following reports of a firearms incident at a nearby Scotsmid shop on Friday evening.

Three arrests were made on Lochend Road. Pictures: Google/TSPL

The men, aged 21, 22 and 24 were seized by armed police and charged in connection with firearms offences.

No members of the public were injured during the incident.

The three men are due to appear in court on Monday.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "We can confirm that three men, aged 21, 22 and 24, have been arrested and charged in connection with firearms offences following an intelligence-led operation during the evening of Friday, 22 November on Lochend Road in Edinburgh.

"They are all due to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Monday 25 November 2019.

"This was a contained incident with no threat to the wider public.

"Specialist resources, including armed officers, were deployed to the scene and we are grateful to the local community for their understanding while this operation was carried out."