Armed man threatens shop staff with a knife before stealing thousands of pounds worth of foreign currency

A five-figure sum of foreign currency has been stolen from a travel agent in Newton Mearns, East Renfrewshire during an armed robbery.

The incident happened at a premises on Ayr Road at around 1pm on Friday.

A man entered the store and threatened staff with a knife before making off with a five-figure sum of foreign currency, police said.

He then left the shop and drove off in a southerly direction in a silver vehicle.

Detective Constable Mark Milroy of Glasgow CID said: "Nobody was injured but this was a frightening experience for staff and customers alike.

"Extensive inquiries are ongoing to identify the man responsible, including reviewing CCTV from the area.

"Anyone who believes they may have information which could help identify the man or who was in the area at the time of the robbery is urged to contact police as soon as they can."

The man is described as being white, 6ft 2ins tall and of slim build.

He had a white mask covering his face and was wearing a black beanie style hat, light coloured long-sleeved top, navy blue bottoms and white shoes.