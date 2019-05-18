Armed cops raced to Bathgate street after reports of ‘man shot in chest with crossbow’

Police have made an arrest after a man was allegedly shot in the chest with a crossbow in West Lothian.

Up to five armed response vehicles and a further five police cars rushed to Rendezvous Place in Bathgate, West Lothian, at around 6.20pm on Thursday following reports of a disturbance.

It is understood that a man fired a crossbow into the chest of another male, leaving him requiring hospital treatment.

The street was cordoned off while police conducted investigations.

A 30-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with the incident, police have confirmed.

In a statement, a spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “About 6.20pm on Thursday 16th May, 2019, police in West Lothian, supported by specialist officers, attended reports of a disturbance on Rendezvous Place, Bathgate.

“A 46-year-old man was taken to St Johns Hospital, Livingston with minor injuries. A 30-year-old man was arrested and charged in connection with this. He is expected to appear at Livingston Sheriff on Tuesday 21st May.”

For all the latest Scottish news, sport and features click here, or head to our Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages.