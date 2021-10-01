A 16-year-old girl has been involved in a collision with a car in Paisley.

Arkleston Road has been closed following the incident, which occurred around 1.15pm on Friday (October 1), and emergency services are currently on the scene.

Police say say the driver of the car stopped at the scene, and an investigation is now underway.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We were made aware of a collision involving a car and a 16-year-old female pedestrian on Arkleston Road in Paisley, shortly after 1.15pm on Friday, October 1.

“Emergency services are currently at the scene and the road is closed.

“The vehicle stopped at the scene and enquiries to establish the full circumstances are ongoing.”

More to follow.

