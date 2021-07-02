The victim, aged 16, was taken to Glasgow Royal Infirmary for treatment and later released.

Police are now appealing for anyone who witnessed the attack to come forward.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A Police Scotland spokesperson said in a statement: "At around 8.20pm on Thursday, July 1, police received a number of reports of a group of men with weapons and a man being injured in Argyle Street, Glasgow.

“The 16-year-old victim was taken to the Glasgow Royal Infirmary for treatment to a head injury and later released.

“Enquiries are continuing to establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident and anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland through 101, quoting incident number 3520 of Thursday, July 1.

"Alternatively you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

A 16-year-old boy was taken to hospital with a head injury after an attack on Glasgow's Argyle Street on Thursday evening.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.