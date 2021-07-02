Argyle Street: Schoolboy hospitalised after attack by gang of youths brandishing weapons in Glasgow city centre

A schoolboy was taken to hospital with a head injury after being attacked by a gang of teenagers carrying weapons in Glasgow city centre on Thursday night.

By Gary Flockhart
Friday, 2nd July 2021, 9:33 pm
Updated Friday, 2nd July 2021, 9:39 pm

The victim, aged 16, was taken to Glasgow Royal Infirmary for treatment and later released.

Police are now appealing for anyone who witnessed the attack to come forward.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said in a statement: "At around 8.20pm on Thursday, July 1, police received a number of reports of a group of men with weapons and a man being injured in Argyle Street, Glasgow.

“The 16-year-old victim was taken to the Glasgow Royal Infirmary for treatment to a head injury and later released.

“Enquiries are continuing to establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident and anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland through 101, quoting incident number 3520 of Thursday, July 1.

"Alternatively you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

