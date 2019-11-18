Appeal to trace missing Stenhousemuir man

Concerns are growing for 51-year-old man reported missing from the Larbert area.

Paul Murphy was last seen leaving his home address in Stenhousemuir around 7am on Sunday to go hillwalking.

There is concern for his welfare and he has not been seen since. Police are appealing for information to help trace him.

He was driving a beige Nissan X trail motor vehicle with registration SM62 BUF which has been traced to the Cairngorms Ski Centre in Aviemore.

Paul is described as 6 feet, stocky build with short black hair and facial hair.

He was wearing a dark hillwalking jacket, trousers and boots and was carrying a hillwalking rucksack.

Sergeant Alyson Bolton of Forth Valley Police said: “This is very out of character for Paul who has never gone missing before and his family want to make sure he is okay.

“We believe he may have travelled to the North East area and urge anyone who may have seen Paul to contact us. Similarly, if Paul is reading this, let us know you are safe and well.”

Anyone with information should contact police on 101 quoting incident number 4053 of Sunday, November 17.