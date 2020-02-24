Appeal after woman assaulted in Edinburgh on ScotRail train before second woman attacked at station platform

British Transport Police (BTP) are appealing for information

A woman was assaulted in Edinburgh on a ScotRail train before a second woman was attacked a station platform.

British Transport Police are appealing to the public for help to trace a man, pictured, who may be able to help with their inquiries.

One woman was attacked on a train between Haymarket and Edinburgh Park stations. The other attack took place on the platform at Edinburgh Park once the train had stopped.

Anyone who knows him is asked to call BTP by texting 61016 or by calling 0800 40 50 40. In both cases, quote reference number 1900103116.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.