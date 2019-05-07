Appeal after Midlothian sheep worrying incident

Police in Midlothian are appealing for information after a sheep had to be put down due to injuries following a dog attack.

The incident occurred at a farm in the Rosewell area around 8pm on Saturday, April 13.

Officers have said they wish to speak to a man in connection with the incident. He is described as being white, in his late 30s, of medium build, around 5ft tall and at the time was wearing dark clothing with a black beanie hat. He had two dark tan-coloured Staffordshire bull terrier-type dogs with him.

Sergeant Michele Lindsay said: “This is an area frequented and enjoyed by a number of walkers and dog walkers, particularly at weekends. I’d urge anyone who has information that may assist in relation to this incident to contact police. I wish to reassure members of the public that we are taking the incident seriously.

“We’re committed to tackling rural crime and are working with farmers, landowners and businesses in the rural parts of Midlothian to raise awareness of such crimes and take measures to prevent them.”

Anyone with information should call 101, quoting incident number 4182, April 13.