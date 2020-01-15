'Appalling' monster who raped and abused Edinburgh girls as young as 6 is jailed

An ‘abhorrent’ rapist has been jailed for almost seven years for preying on two young girls in Edinburgh and trying to deny it with a lie detector test.

Martyn Griffiths abused his terrified victims at various addresses in Edinburgh between 1993 and 2004.

The 48 year-old told one: “I know what I am doing is wrong. You can go to the police when you are older. I won’t deny it.”

READ MORE: Police praise 'courage' of women who helped jail Edinburgh sexual predator

But, Griffiths did later deny accusations - and offered to take a lie detector test.

However, he is now behind bars after he pled guilty to sexually abusing and raping the girls.

Lord Turnbull yesterday jailed him for a total of six years and nine months at the High Court in Glasgow.

The judge said Griffiths had effectively “groomed” the victims - revealing one was just eight when he first struck.

He added: “The sexual abuse of children reflects the most appalling and unacceptable conduct. It ruins lives and affects those impacted for many years after what happened.”

Lord Turnbull said the jail-term would have been nine years, but for the guilty pleas.

Systematic abuse

The abuse of one girl was carried out when she was aged between nine and 16. The other when she was aged between eight and 17.

Prosecutor Angela Gray told an earlier hearing: “This case involves a criminal course of conduct systematically pursued by Griffiths.”

Griffiths, also of Edinburgh, first raped one girl when she was 14 and the other when she was aged between 16 and 17.

The offences took place when Griffiths was looking after the two girls while their mother was working.

Brave victims

Following yesterday’s sentencing hearing Detective Inspector Jonny Wright, of Edinburgh’s Public Protection Unit, praised the bravery of victims who helped bring Griffiths to justice.

The officer, who led the investigation into the crimes, said: “Griffiths’ behaviour over an extended period of time was deplorable with no thought of the suffering it caused his young victims.

“The courage of these women in coming forward to give evidence against him has directly led to his conviction and I would like to commend their bravery.

“Griffiths will now face the consequences of his abhorrent crimes."

Det Ins Wright added: “Police Scotland is committed to tackling sexual offences to ensure the safety of individuals and communities alike.

“I would like to reassure any victims of sexual crime that there is no time limit to reporting offences and that we will continue to work closely with partners at the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service to bring offenders to justice.”

The senior officer urged anyone with knowledge of any sexual offences to raise the alarm.

He said: “If you have concerns or information these can be reported to Police Scotland on 101 or anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 11.”